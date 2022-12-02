Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)’s traded shares stood at 2.78 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.00. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.59, to imply an increase of 0.45% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The HL share’s 52-week high remains $7.66, putting it -37.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.41. The company has a valuation of $3.35B, with an average of 8.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.48 million shares over the past 3 months.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) trade information

After registering a 0.45% upside in the latest session, Hecla Mining Company (HL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.82 this Thursday, 12/01/22, jumping 0.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.91%, and 20.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.74%. Short interest in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) saw shorts transact 14.68 million shares and set a 1.65 days time to cover.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hecla Mining Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Hecla Mining Company (HL) shares are 8.16% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -107.14% against -21.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -10.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $191.25 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $182.9 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $185.08 million and $186.5 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.30% before dropping -1.90% in the following quarter.

HL Dividends

Hecla Mining Company has its next earnings report out between February 20 and February 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hecla Mining Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.02, with the share yield ticking at 0.41% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)’s Major holders

Hecla Mining Company insiders hold 7.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.88% of the shares at 63.45% float percentage. In total, 58.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 52.77 million shares (or 8.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $297.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Van Eck Associates Corporation with 50.93 million shares, or about 8.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $287.0 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hecla Mining Company (HL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 30.57 million shares. This is just over 5.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $172.23 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17.23 million, or 2.84% of the shares, all valued at about 97.09 million.