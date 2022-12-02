Now Is The Time To Build A Position In H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT)

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)’s traded shares stood at 0.87 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.00. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $40.08, to imply an increase of 6.47% or $2.43 in intraday trading. The HTHT share’s 52-week high remains $45.70, putting it -14.02% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.84. The company has a valuation of $12.67B, with an average of 1.97 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.52 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for H World Group Limited (HTHT), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HTHT a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.5.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) trade information

After registering a 6.47% upside in the latest session, H World Group Limited (HTHT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 39.67 this Thursday, 12/01/22, jumping 6.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.18%, and 25.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.46%. Short interest in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) saw shorts transact 8.49 million shares and set a 4.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $314.91, implying an increase of 87.27% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $285.72 and $361.42 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HTHT has been trading -801.75% off suggested target high and -612.87% from its likely low.

H World Group Limited (HTHT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing H World Group Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. H World Group Limited (HTHT) shares are 15.92% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -156.52% against 1.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 600.00% this quarter before jumping 71.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $507.42 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -15.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 80.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 26.05% annually.

HTHT Dividends

H World Group Limited has its next earnings report out on November 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. H World Group Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.21, with the share yield ticking at 0.56% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)’s Major holders

H World Group Limited insiders hold 1.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.61% of the shares at 47.09% float percentage. In total, 46.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 29.88 million shares (or 9.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.19 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Schroder Investment Management Group with 15.17 million shares, or about 4.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $605.17 million.

We also have Invesco Developing Markets Fund and New World Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the H World Group Limited (HTHT) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Invesco Developing Markets Fund holds roughly 26.72 million shares. This is just over 8.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.07 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.08 million, or 0.96% of the shares, all valued at about 122.85 million.