Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s traded shares stood at 1.74 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $24.52, to imply an increase of 0.66% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The BMBL share’s 52-week high remains $39.33, putting it -60.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.41. The company has a valuation of $3.10B, with an average of 1.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.84 million shares over the past 3 months.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) trade information

After registering a 0.66% upside in the last session, Bumble Inc. (BMBL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.91 this Thursday, 12/01/22, jumping 0.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.78%, and -2.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.58%. Short interest in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) saw shorts transact 8.29 million shares and set a 5.05 days time to cover.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bumble Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Bumble Inc. (BMBL) shares are -22.06% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -86.63% against 5.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 116.70% this quarter before falling -69.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $237.8 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $254.91 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $198.75 million and $208.22 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 19.60% before jumping 22.40% in the following quarter.

BMBL Dividends

Bumble Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bumble Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s Major holders

Bumble Inc. insiders hold 0.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 104.74% of the shares at 105.50% float percentage. In total, 104.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackstone Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 43.18 million shares (or 33.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.22 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 14.63 million shares, or about 11.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $411.97 million.

We also have JP Morgan Growth Advantage Fund and Fidelity Contrafund Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bumble Inc. (BMBL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, JP Morgan Growth Advantage Fund holds roughly 3.39 million shares. This is just over 2.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $95.46 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.13 million, or 2.42% of the shares, all valued at about 78.48 million.