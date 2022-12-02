Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) Is Up 2.29% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s traded shares stood at 4.09 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.58, to imply a decrease of -1.10% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The NAT share’s 52-week high remains $3.94, putting it -10.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.40. The company has a valuation of $749.65M, with an average of 5.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.55 million shares over the past 3 months.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) trade information

After registering a -1.10% downside in the last session, Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.78 this Thursday, 12/01/22, dropping -1.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.29%, and 12.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 111.83%. Short interest in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) saw shorts transact 10.76 million shares and set a 1.69 days time to cover.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nordic American Tankers Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) shares are 75.49% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 100.00% against 14.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 116.70% this quarter before jumping 200.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 145.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $47.12 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $60.52 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.35 million and $21.47 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 464.30% before jumping 181.80% in the following quarter.

NAT Dividends

Nordic American Tankers Limited has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.12, with the share yield ticking at 3.35% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s Major holders

Nordic American Tankers Limited insiders hold 2.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.31% of the shares at 31.17% float percentage. In total, 30.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 10.89 million shares (or 5.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 6.29 million shares, or about 3.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $13.39 million.

We also have Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2022, Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund holds roughly 4.27 million shares. This is just over 2.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.1 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.27 million, or 2.21% of the shares, all valued at about 11.39 million.