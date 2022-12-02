NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) Down -96.09% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO)’s traded shares stood at 0.42 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.16. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.52, to imply an increase of 6.29% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The NRBO share’s 52-week high remains $63.85, putting it -4100.66% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.13. The company has a valuation of $6.85M, with an average of 5.9 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.98 million shares over the past 3 months.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) trade information

After registering a 6.29% upside in the latest session, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6200 this Thursday, 12/01/22, jumping 6.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.27%, and -79.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -96.09%. Short interest in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) saw shorts transact 1.65 million shares and set a 0.39 days time to cover.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) shares are -88.92% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -6.05% against 4.70%.

NRBO Dividends

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO)’s Major holders

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 4.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.13% of the shares at 8.48% float percentage. In total, 8.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 11393.0 shares (or 0.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17776.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 3765.0 shares, or about 0.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $5874.0.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 13647.0 shares. This is just over 0.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21293.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1985.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 3097.0.