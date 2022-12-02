Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)’s traded shares stood at 3.43 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.93, to imply an increase of 44.63% or $1.83 in intraday trading. The NEON share’s 52-week high remains $10.76, putting it -81.45% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.30. The company has a valuation of $74.96M, with an average of 23550.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 27.09K shares over the past 3 months.

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) trade information

After registering a 44.63% upside in the last session, Neonode Inc. (NEON) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.99 this Thursday, 12/01/22, jumping 44.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 38.55%, and 64.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.99%. Short interest in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) saw shorts transact 0.22 million shares and set a 12.08 days time to cover.

Neonode Inc. (NEON) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.32 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.27 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 14.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 4.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

NEON Dividends

Neonode Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Neonode Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)’s Major holders

Neonode Inc. insiders hold 37.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.54% of the shares at 5.69% float percentage. In total, 3.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AWM Investment Company, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 1.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.78 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 82210.0 shares, or about 0.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.42 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Neonode Inc. (NEON) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 79508.0 shares. This is just over 0.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 33767.0, or 0.25% of the shares, all valued at about 0.17 million.