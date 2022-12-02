Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s traded shares stood at 4.7 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.17. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.75, to imply an increase of 2.58% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The MLCO share’s 52-week high remains $11.81, putting it -34.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.06. The company has a valuation of $3.85B, with an average of 4.98 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.67 million shares over the past 3 months.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) trade information

After registering a 2.58% upside in the last session, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.79 this Thursday, 12/01/22, jumping 2.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 29.63%, and 53.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.05%. Short interest in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) saw shorts transact 12.99 million shares and set a 2.24 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.74, implying an increase of 10.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.30 and $13.70 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MLCO has been trading -56.57% off suggested target high and 28.0% from its likely low.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) shares are 53.51% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -34.42% against 3.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -33.60% compared to the previous financial year.

MLCO Dividends

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has its next earnings report out between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s Major holders

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.29% of the shares at 43.29% float percentage. In total, 43.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARGA Investment Management, LP. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 29.57 million shares (or 6.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $258.74 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC with 19.2 million shares, or about 4.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $168.01 million.

We also have Vanguard International Value Fund and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Vanguard International Value Fund holds roughly 10.56 million shares. This is just over 2.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $92.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.75 million, or 1.07% of the shares, all valued at about 41.53 million.