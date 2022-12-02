Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) Thursday’s Performance: Up 44.23% From The Lows, Now What?

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK)’s traded shares stood at 1.21 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.04, to imply an increase of 17.57% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The PIK share’s 52-week high remains $8.42, putting it -709.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.58. The company has a valuation of $6.67M, with an average of 0.77 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 256.92K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Kidpik Corp. (PIK), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PIK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.19.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) trade information

After registering a 17.57% upside in the latest session, Kidpik Corp. (PIK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1900 this Thursday, 12/01/22, jumping 17.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 41.98%, and -29.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -85.96%. Short interest in Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) saw shorts transact 27890.0 shares and set a 0.36 days time to cover.

Kidpik Corp. (PIK) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -25.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $3.84 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.4 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.57 million and $5.27 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -31.10% before dropping -16.50% in the following quarter.

PIK Dividends

Kidpik Corp. has its next earnings report out on August 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kidpik Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK)’s Major holders

Kidpik Corp. insiders hold 86.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.88% of the shares at 57.74% float percentage. In total, 7.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 20483.0 shares (or 0.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $27037.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 19500.0 shares, or about 0.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $25740.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kidpik Corp. (PIK) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 19500.0 shares. This is just over 0.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25740.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17545.0, or 0.23% of the shares, all valued at about 23159.0.