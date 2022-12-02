Is Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) Expensive At $1.52? Check These Facts.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s traded shares stood at 3.86 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.04. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.52, to imply a decrease of -2.56% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The OCGN share’s 52-week high remains $6.66, putting it -338.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.44. The company has a valuation of $332.73M, with an average of 3.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.77 million shares over the past 3 months.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) trade information

After registering a -2.56% downside in the last session, Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5700 this Thursday, 12/01/22, dropping -2.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.94%, and -10.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -66.59%. Short interest in Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) saw shorts transact 43.21 million shares and set a 8.05 days time to cover.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ocugen Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) shares are -37.70% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -30.00% against 4.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -100.00% this quarter before falling -42.90% for the next one.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.35 million.

OCGN Dividends

Ocugen Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ocugen Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s Major holders

Ocugen Inc. insiders hold 1.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.63% of the shares at 40.27% float percentage. In total, 39.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 30.62 million shares (or 14.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $69.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 13.78 million shares, or about 6.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $31.27 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 20.97 million shares. This is just over 9.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $37.33 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.5 million, or 3.00% of the shares, all valued at about 14.76 million.