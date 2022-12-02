Is Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Poised For Further Gains At A 65.76% Distance From The Low?

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s traded shares stood at 1.75 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.31. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $331.17, to imply an increase of 5.47% or $17.17 in intraday trading. The ENPH share’s 52-week high remains $324.84, putting it 1.91% up since that peak but still an impressive 65.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $113.40. The company has a valuation of $43.31B, with an average of 3.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.99 million shares over the past 3 months.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) trade information

After registering a 5.47% upside in the latest session, Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 332.42 this Thursday, 12/01/22, jumping 5.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.56%, and 4.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 71.64%. Short interest in Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) saw shorts transact 4.74 million shares and set a 1.19 days time to cover.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Enphase Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) shares are 57.84% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 81.74% against -3.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 69.90% this quarter before jumping 38.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 67.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 23 analysts is $702.77 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $678.83 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $412.72 million and $441.29 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 70.30% before jumping 53.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 7.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 38.10% annually.

ENPH Dividends

Enphase Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 06 and February 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Enphase Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s Major holders

Enphase Energy Inc. insiders hold 2.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.06% of the shares at 82.73% float percentage. In total, 81.06% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 15.39 million shares (or 11.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.15 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 14.17 million shares, or about 10.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $4.75 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.98 million shares. This is just over 2.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.33 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.12 million, or 2.30% of the shares, all valued at about 1.05 billion.