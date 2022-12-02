GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) Down -41.76% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s traded shares stood at 3.77 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.00. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.60, to imply an increase of 11.93% or $0.81 in intraday trading. The GRWG share’s 52-week high remains $16.87, putting it -121.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 61.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.92. The company has a valuation of $437.53M, with an average of 2.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.11 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GRWG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) trade information

After registering a 11.93% upside in the last session, GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.67 this Thursday, 12/01/22, jumping 11.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.18%, and 106.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -41.76%. Short interest in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) saw shorts transact 7.29 million shares and set a 2.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.34, implying a decrease of -42.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.50 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GRWG has been trading -5.26% off suggested target high and 53.95% from its likely low.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GrowGeneration Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) shares are 42.86% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -1,333.33% against 1.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -57.10% this quarter before falling -11.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -34.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $51.78 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $61 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $90.58 million and $81.77 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -42.80% before dropping -25.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 45.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 84.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

GRWG Dividends

GrowGeneration Corp. has its next earnings report out between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GrowGeneration Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s Major holders

GrowGeneration Corp. insiders hold 5.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.04% of the shares at 49.85% float percentage. In total, 47.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 3.97 million shares (or 10.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AdvisorShares Investments, LLC with 3.7 million shares, or about 10.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $28.14 million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 3.46 million shares. This is just over 9.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $26.33 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.11 million, or 8.49% of the shares, all valued at about 23.65 million.