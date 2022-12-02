Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) On Thursday – Up 35.97% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s traded shares stood at 1.65 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.73. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.98, to imply a decrease of -2.96% or -$0.34 in intraday trading. The GFI share’s 52-week high remains $17.20, putting it -56.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.03. The company has a valuation of $9.83B, with an average of 6.92 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.34 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Gold Fields Limited (GFI), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give GFI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) trade information

After registering a -2.96% downside in the latest session, Gold Fields Limited (GFI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.44 this Thursday, 12/01/22, dropping -2.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.35%, and 40.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.00%. Short interest in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) saw shorts transact 56.37 million shares and set a 5.59 days time to cover.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gold Fields Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Gold Fields Limited (GFI) shares are 11.86% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -3.81% against -5.30%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 35.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 8.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.50% annually.

GFI Dividends

Gold Fields Limited has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gold Fields Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.34, with the share yield ticking at 3.01% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s Major holders

Gold Fields Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.22% of the shares at 30.22% float percentage. In total, 30.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 51.1 million shares (or 5.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $413.36 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 28.18 million shares, or about 3.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $257.02 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gold Fields Limited (GFI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 45.74 million shares. This is just over 5.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $370.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.71 million, or 0.87% of the shares, all valued at about 62.4 million.