Following A 9.10% Weekly Incline, Is It Still A Buy For Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH)?

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s traded shares stood at 1.28 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $113.38, to imply an increase of 1.83% or $2.04 in intraday trading. The CELH share’s 52-week high remains $118.19, putting it -4.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 66.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $38.31. The company has a valuation of $7.75B, with average of 1.17 million shares over the past 3 months.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) trade information

After registering a 1.83% upside in the last session, Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 115.48 this Thursday, 12/01/22, jumping 1.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.10%, and 25.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 52.05%.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Celsius Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) shares are 64.41% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -3,620.00% against 7.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 233.30% this quarter before jumping 13.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 96.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $161.91 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $168.08 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $94.91 million and $104.25 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 70.60% before jumping 61.20% in the following quarter.

CELH Dividends

Celsius Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s Major holders

Celsius Holdings Inc. insiders hold 42.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 57.74% of the shares at 101.05% float percentage. In total, 57.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.5 million shares (or 11.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $424.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 6.07 million shares, or about 10.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $396.35 million.

We also have Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2022, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds roughly 3.46 million shares. This is just over 6.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $357.69 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.22 million, or 2.13% of the shares, all valued at about 79.64 million.