Following A -2.88% Weekly Decline, Is It Still A Buy For Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC)?

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)’s traded shares stood at 2.26 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.01, to imply an increase of 2.02% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The DHC share’s 52-week high remains $3.45, putting it -241.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.91. The company has a valuation of $244.44M, with an average of 2.05 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.95 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC), translating to a mean rating of 3.20. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give DHC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.24.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) trade information

After registering a 2.02% upside in the last session, Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0700 this Thursday, 12/01/22, jumping 2.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.88%, and -25.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -67.31%. Short interest in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) saw shorts transact 6.99 million shares and set a 3.24 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.50, implying an increase of 59.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $4.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DHC has been trading -345.54% off suggested target high and 0.99% from its likely low.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Diversified Healthcare Trust share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) shares are -52.80% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -600.00% against 5.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 36.80% this quarter before jumping 42.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -8.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $320.79 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $328.53 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $337.42 million and $336.73 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -4.90% before dropping -2.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 225.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.20% annually.

DHC Dividends

Diversified Healthcare Trust has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 3.96% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)’s Major holders

Diversified Healthcare Trust insiders hold 1.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.34% of the shares at 85.49% float percentage. In total, 84.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 40.81 million shares (or 17.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $74.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 38.87 million shares, or about 16.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $70.75 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 17.95 million shares. This is just over 7.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.77 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.94 million, or 4.57% of the shares, all valued at about 18.92 million.