DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s traded shares stood at 11.76 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.52, to imply an increase of 1.31% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The DKNG share’s 52-week high remains $34.97, putting it -125.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.77. The company has a valuation of $6.67B, with an average of 15.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 20.98 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for DraftKings Inc. (DKNG), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 32 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give DKNG a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 17 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.05.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) trade information

After registering a 1.31% upside in the last session, DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.76 this Thursday, 12/01/22, jumping 1.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.17%, and -5.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -43.50%. Short interest in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) saw shorts transact 38.15 million shares and set a 1.73 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.70, implying an increase of 25.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $48.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DKNG has been trading -209.28% off suggested target high and 22.68% from its likely low.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DraftKings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) shares are 8.84% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.72% against 3.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 22.20% this quarter before jumping 37.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 64.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 24 analysts is $433.2 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 24 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $817.7 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $219.83 million and $473.32 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 97.10% before jumping 72.80% in the following quarter.

DKNG Dividends

DraftKings Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 16 and February 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DraftKings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s Major holders

DraftKings Inc. insiders hold 4.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.53% of the shares at 59.37% float percentage. In total, 56.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 32.51 million shares (or 7.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $379.39 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 24.71 million shares, or about 5.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $374.07 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 15.96 million shares. This is just over 3.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $241.57 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.94 million, or 2.44% of the shares, all valued at about 127.69 million.