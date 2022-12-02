Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2022, The Stock Is Down -96.10% Year-To-Date

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE)’s traded shares stood at 0.45 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.39, to imply a decrease of -3.71% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The DAVE share’s 52-week high remains $15.35, putting it -3835.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.25. The company has a valuation of $152.11M, with an average of 1.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.41 million shares over the past 3 months.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) trade information

After registering a -3.71% downside in the latest session, Dave Inc. (DAVE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4399 this Thursday, 12/01/22, dropping -3.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.71%, and 26.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -96.10%. Short interest in Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) saw shorts transact 6.31 million shares and set a 4.64 days time to cover.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.35, implying a decrease of -11.43% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $0.35 and $0.35 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DAVE has been trading 10.26% off suggested target high and 10.26% from its likely low.

Dave Inc. (DAVE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Dave Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Dave Inc. (DAVE) shares are -82.61% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -75.00% against 14.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 34.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $59.97 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $60.44 million.

DAVE Dividends

Dave Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Dave Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE)’s Major holders

Dave Inc. insiders hold 39.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.91% of the shares at 19.80% float percentage. In total, 11.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 8.68 million shares (or 2.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.3 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Corbin Capital Partners, LP with 4.65 million shares, or about 1.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.77 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Dave Inc. (DAVE) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.25 million shares. This is just over 0.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.86 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.86 million, or 0.26% of the shares, all valued at about 0.33 million.