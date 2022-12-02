Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Is 51.85% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH)’s traded shares stood at 0.48 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.52. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.89, to imply an increase of 18.12% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The CYTH share’s 52-week high remains $5.25, putting it -177.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.91. The company has a valuation of $10.32M, with an average of 0.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 47.94K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CYTH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.53.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) trade information

After registering a 18.12% upside in the latest session, Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.1001 this Thursday, 12/01/22, jumping 18.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 29.03%, and -10.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -57.10%. Short interest in Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) saw shorts transact 0.19 million shares and set a 4.37 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 62.2% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CYTH has been trading -164.55% off suggested target high and -164.55% from its likely low.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 50.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $620k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $640k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $404k and $586k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 53.50% before jumping 9.20% in the following quarter.

CYTH Dividends

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH)’s Major holders

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 9.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.89% of the shares at 5.40% float percentage. In total, 4.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.25 million shares (or 3.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 63986.0 shares, or about 0.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.13 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.18 million shares. This is just over 2.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 71043.0, or 0.84% of the shares, all valued at about 0.14 million.