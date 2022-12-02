Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) Now Carries A 12-Month Price Target Of $115.00.

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)’s traded shares stood at 1.65 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $99.69, to imply a decrease of -1.30% or -$1.31 in intraday trading. The CROX share’s 52-week high remains $173.88, putting it -74.42% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $46.08. The company has a valuation of $6.12B, with an average of 1.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.75 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Crocs Inc. (CROX), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CROX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.61.

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) trade information

After registering a -1.30% downside in the last session, Crocs Inc. (CROX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 103.81 this Thursday, 12/01/22, dropping -1.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.17%, and 39.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.25%. Short interest in Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) saw shorts transact 4.19 million shares and set a 2.88 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $92.00, implying a decrease of -8.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $65.00 and $115.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CROX has been trading -15.36% off suggested target high and 34.8% from its likely low.

Crocs Inc. (CROX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Crocs Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Crocs Inc. (CROX) shares are 62.55% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 23.68% against -5.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 5.70% this quarter before falling -1.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 49.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $942.21 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $892.5 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $610.01 million and $586.63 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 54.50% before jumping 52.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 95.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 149.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

CROX Dividends

Crocs Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 14 and February 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Crocs Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)’s Major holders

Crocs Inc. insiders hold 2.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.12% of the shares at 84.51% float percentage. In total, 82.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 8.25 million shares (or 13.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $401.39 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 7.36 million shares, or about 11.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $358.16 million.

We also have Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Crocs Inc. (CROX) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2022, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds roughly 2.69 million shares. This is just over 4.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $198.38 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.8 million, or 2.92% of the shares, all valued at about 123.47 million.