Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) Recovered 33.33% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s -75.43% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s traded shares stood at 14.37 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.77. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.15, to imply a decrease of -22.21% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The CRBP share’s 52-week high remains $0.88, putting it -486.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.10. The company has a valuation of $17.76M, with an average of 14.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.54 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CRBP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) trade information

After registering a -22.21% downside in the last session, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2264 this Thursday, 12/01/22, dropping -22.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 31.57%, and 13.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -75.43%. Short interest in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) saw shorts transact 3.9 million shares and set a 1.6 days time to cover.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) shares are -48.50% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 27.03% against 11.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -150.00% this quarter before jumping 37.50% for the next one.

CRBP Dividends

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 10 and November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s Major holders

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. insiders hold 0.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.67% of the shares at 24.79% float percentage. In total, 24.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ETF Managers Group, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 7.06 million shares (or 5.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.78 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Knoll Capital Management, LLC with 5.05 million shares, or about 4.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.27 million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 7.06 million shares. This is just over 5.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.78 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.43 million, or 1.94% of the shares, all valued at about 0.61 million.