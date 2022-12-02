Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Is One Stock You Should Watch

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s traded shares stood at 16.57 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.59, to imply a decrease of -3.86% or -$0.38 in intraday trading. The CCL share’s 52-week high remains $23.86, putting it -148.8% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.11. The company has a valuation of $12.05B, with an average of 42.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 63.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give CCL a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.69.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) trade information

After registering a -3.86% downside in the latest session, Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.29 this Thursday, 12/01/22, dropping -3.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.47%, and 10.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -50.45%. Short interest in Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) saw shorts transact 144.52 million shares and set a 1.85 days time to cover.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Carnival Corporation & plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) shares are -29.09% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 33.43% against 14.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 54.60% this quarter before jumping 82.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 646.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $4.19 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Feb 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.86 billion.

CCL Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc has its next earnings report out between December 19 and December 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Carnival Corporation & plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

Carnival Corporation & plc insiders hold 7.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.17% of the shares at 50.14% float percentage. In total, 46.17% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 91.44 million shares (or 8.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $790.92 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 51.46 million shares, or about 4.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $445.16 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 24.76 million shares. This is just over 2.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $214.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19.36 million, or 1.74% of the shares, all valued at about 167.44 million.