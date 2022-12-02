Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) Stock?

Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC)’s traded shares stood at 0.8 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.40. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.46, to imply an increase of 16.07% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The IVC share’s 52-week high remains $3.23, putting it -602.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.33. The company has a valuation of $15.90M, with an average of 0.9 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 375.06K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Invacare Corporation (IVC), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IVC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.39.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) trade information

After registering a 16.07% upside in the latest session, Invacare Corporation (IVC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5800 this Thursday, 12/01/22, jumping 16.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.56%, and -46.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -85.29%. Short interest in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) saw shorts transact 6.65 million shares and set a 23.32 days time to cover.

Invacare Corporation (IVC) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -225.00% this quarter before falling -412.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -8.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $197.04 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $210.56 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 0.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -58.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

IVC Dividends

Invacare Corporation has its next earnings report out on November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Invacare Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC)’s Major holders

Invacare Corporation insiders hold 7.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.82% of the shares at 59.50% float percentage. In total, 54.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Rutabaga Capital Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.87 million shares (or 4.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.4 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.81 million shares, or about 4.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $2.31 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Microcap Value F as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Invacare Corporation (IVC) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.02 million shares. This is just over 2.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.31 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.84 million, or 2.20% of the shares, all valued at about 0.95 million.