Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) Stock?

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s traded shares stood at 2.64 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.96. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $31.29, to imply a decrease of -2.04% or -$0.65 in intraday trading. The BTU share’s 52-week high remains $33.29, putting it -6.39% down since that peak but still an impressive 72.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.58. The company has a valuation of $4.48B, with an average of 3.91 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.54 million shares over the past 3 months.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) trade information

After registering a -2.04% downside in the last session, Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 32.89 this Thursday, 12/01/22, dropping -2.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.07%, and 30.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 210.72%. Short interest in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) saw shorts transact 16.03 million shares and set a 2.83 days time to cover.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Peabody Energy Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) shares are 19.06% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 118.00% against 44.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 589.50% this quarter before falling -34.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 41.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $1.27 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.31 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $905.77 million and $1.26 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 39.90% before jumping 3.70% in the following quarter.

BTU Dividends

Peabody Energy Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 08 and February 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Peabody Energy Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s Major holders

Peabody Energy Corporation insiders hold 1.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.63% of the shares at 92.58% float percentage. In total, 91.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Elliott Investment Management L.P. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 25.86 million shares (or 17.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $551.59 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 15.59 million shares, or about 10.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $332.44 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.38 million shares. This is just over 2.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $72.18 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.9 million, or 2.02% of the shares, all valued at about 61.93 million.