Boom Or Bust: What Are Roku Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ROKU) Future Prospects?

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s traded shares stood at 5.73 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $59.78, to imply an increase of 0.69% or $0.41 in intraday trading. The ROKU share’s 52-week high remains $266.05, putting it -345.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $44.50. The company has a valuation of $8.01B, with an average of 5.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Roku Inc. (ROKU), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 30 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give ROKU a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.28.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) trade information

After registering a 0.69% upside in the last session, Roku Inc. (ROKU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 60.50 this Thursday, 12/01/22, jumping 0.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.79%, and 5.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -73.80%. Short interest in Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) saw shorts transact 10.64 million shares and set a 1.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $59.32, implying a decrease of -0.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $38.00 and $90.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ROKU has been trading -50.55% off suggested target high and 36.43% from its likely low.

Roku Inc. (ROKU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Roku Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Roku Inc. (ROKU) shares are -37.63% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -312.87% against -0.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -366.70% this quarter before falling -723.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 24 analysts is $696.49 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 24 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $906.72 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 42.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -310.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 43.00% annually.

ROKU Dividends

Roku Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 15 and February 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Roku Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s Major holders

Roku Inc. insiders hold 0.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.11% of the shares at 77.36% float percentage. In total, 77.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 11.92 million shares (or 9.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $672.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.69 million shares, or about 8.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $878.14 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Roku Inc. (ROKU) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 9.16 million shares. This is just over 7.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $516.55 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.87 million, or 3.21% of the shares, all valued at about 317.87 million.