Boom Or Bust: What Are Pan American Silver Corp.â€™s (NASDAQ:PAAS) Future Prospects?

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)â€™s traded shares stood at 1.59 million during the latest session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 1.15. At the last check today, the stockâ€™s price was $17.27, to imply a decrease of -1.32% or -$0.23 in intraday trading. The PAAS shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $30.51, putting it -76.66% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.40. The company has a valuation of $3.59B, with an average of 4.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.93 million shares over the past 3 months.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) trade information

After registering a -1.32% downside in the latest session, Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.52 this Thursday, 12/01/22, dropping -1.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.38%, and 7.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.76%. Short interest in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) saw shorts transact 7.18 million shares and set a 2.81 days time to cover.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pan American Silver Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) shares are -27.01% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -92.21% against -21.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 11.80% this quarter before falling -24.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 29.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $475.97 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $491.63 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $392.94 million and $430.46 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 21.10% before jumping 14.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the companyâ€™s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -6.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -45.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.60% annually.

PAAS Dividends

Pan American Silver Corp. has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pan American Silver Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.40, with the share yield ticking at 2.29% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)â€™s Major holders

Pan American Silver Corp. insiders hold 0.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.28% of the shares at 55.35% float percentage. In total, 55.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 22.37 million shares (or 10.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $440.08 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.8 million shares, or about 3.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $133.82 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 10.8 million shares. This is just over 5.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $171.53 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.79 million, or 4.18% of the shares, all valued at about 139.65 million.