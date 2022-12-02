At $4.96 IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Is Worth A Gamble

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)’s traded shares stood at 2.31 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.96, to imply a decrease of -3.88% or -$0.2 in intraday trading. The IONQ share’s 52-week high remains $24.50, putting it -393.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.16. The company has a valuation of $965.91M, with an average of 2.54 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.62 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for IonQ Inc. (IONQ), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IONQ a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) trade information

After registering a -3.88% downside in the last session, IonQ Inc. (IONQ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.26 this Thursday, 12/01/22, dropping -3.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.40%, and -11.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -70.30%. Short interest in IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) saw shorts transact 23.9 million shares and set a 9.19 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.80, implying an increase of 43.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.99 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IONQ has been trading -141.94% off suggested target high and -20.77% from its likely low.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -11.10% this quarter before falling -83.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 406.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $2.73 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.38 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $250k and $1.65 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 992.00% before jumping 105.10% in the following quarter.

IONQ Dividends

IonQ Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. IonQ Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)’s Major holders

IonQ Inc. insiders hold 14.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.58% of the shares at 55.74% float percentage. In total, 47.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by NEA Management Company, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 26.35 million shares (or 13.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $115.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.6 million shares, or about 6.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $55.18 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the IonQ Inc. (IONQ) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4.08 million shares. This is just over 2.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.86 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.5 million, or 1.76% of the shares, all valued at about 15.33 million.