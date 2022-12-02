At $3.89 Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) Is Worth A Gamble

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX)’s traded shares stood at 2.91 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.49. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.89, to imply an increase of 10.83% or $0.38 in intraday trading. The EQX share’s 52-week high remains $9.07, putting it -133.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.35. The company has a valuation of $1.56B, with an average of 1.68 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.44 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give EQX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) trade information

After registering a 10.83% upside in the last session, Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.90 this Thursday, 12/01/22, jumping 10.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.46%, and 21.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.46%. Short interest in Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) saw shorts transact 12.37 million shares and set a 4.27 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.22, implying an increase of 7.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.10 and $6.55 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EQX has been trading -68.38% off suggested target high and 20.31% from its likely low.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Equinox Gold Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) shares are -38.74% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -245.45% against -5.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -11.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 0 analysts is $245.1 million.

EQX Dividends

Equinox Gold Corp. has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Equinox Gold Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX)’s Major holders

Equinox Gold Corp. insiders hold 8.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.96% of the shares at 49.97% float percentage. In total, 45.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 30.69 million shares (or 10.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $119.39 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.67 million shares, or about 2.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $33.72 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 15.65 million shares. This is just over 5.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $60.89 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.74 million, or 3.85% of the shares, all valued at about 45.67 million.