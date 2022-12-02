AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) Is Currently -2076.34 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX)’s traded shares stood at 1.0 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.45. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.93, to imply an increase of 5.68% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The APCX share’s 52-week high remains $20.24, putting it -2076.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.40. The company has a valuation of $15.50M, with an average of 70430.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 73.94K shares over the past 3 months.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) trade information

After registering a 5.68% upside in the last session, AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2600 this Thursday, 12/01/22, jumping 5.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 34.74%, and 9.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -92.53%. Short interest in AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) saw shorts transact 0.12 million shares and set a 2.44 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.79, implying an increase of 48.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.79 and $1.79 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APCX has been trading -92.47% off suggested target high and -92.47% from its likely low.

AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) estimates and forecasts

APCX Dividends

AppTech Payments Corp. has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AppTech Payments Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX)’s Major holders

AppTech Payments Corp. insiders hold 32.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.34% of the shares at 83.01% float percentage. In total, 56.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Verition Fund Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 70000.0 shares (or 0.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $40950.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Jane Street Group, LLC with 38209.0 shares, or about 0.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $22352.0.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 20044.0 shares. This is just over 0.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11725.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10018.0, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 5860.0.