8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)’s traded shares stood at 2.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.46, to imply an increase of 4.21% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The EGHT share’s 52-week high remains $22.11, putting it -395.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.87. The company has a valuation of $496.98M, with an average of 2.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.24 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for 8×8 Inc. (EGHT), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give EGHT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) trade information

After registering a 4.21% upside in the last session, 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.53 this Thursday, 12/01/22, jumping 4.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.69%, and 6.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -73.39%. Short interest in 8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) saw shorts transact 16.22 million shares and set a 8.29 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.42, implying an increase of 17.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EGHT has been trading -79.37% off suggested target high and 10.31% from its likely low.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing 8×8 Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) shares are -42.00% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 200.00% against 5.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 150.00% this quarter before jumping 60.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $188.89 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $193.35 million.

EGHT Dividends

8×8 Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 31 and February 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. 8×8 Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.