Yext Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) Have Dipped -46.27% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)’s traded shares stood at 0.61 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.22. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.35, to imply an increase of 19.14% or $1.02 in intraday trading. The YEXT share’s 52-week high remains $10.97, putting it -72.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.00. The company has a valuation of $629.10M, with an average of 0.76 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.14 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Yext Inc. (YEXT), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give YEXT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) trade information

After registering a 19.14% upside in the latest session, Yext Inc. (YEXT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.46 this Wednesday, 11/30/22, jumping 19.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.91%, and 0.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -46.27%. Short interest in Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) saw shorts transact 3.12 million shares and set a 2.86 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.75, implying a decrease of -10.43% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.25 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, YEXT has been trading 5.51% off suggested target high and 17.32% from its likely low.

Yext Inc. (YEXT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Yext Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Yext Inc. (YEXT) shares are 3.09% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 46.67% against 13.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 133.30% this quarter before jumping 116.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $101.39 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $103.82 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $100.93 million and $98.8 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.50% before jumping 5.10% in the following quarter.

YEXT Dividends

Yext Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Yext Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)’s Major holders

Yext Inc. insiders hold 10.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.35% of the shares at 75.48% float percentage. In total, 67.35% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 15.0 million shares (or 12.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $95.26 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC with 11.47 million shares, or about 9.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $72.86 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Yext Inc. (YEXT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.47 million shares. This is just over 2.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $22.05 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.99 million, or 2.43% of the shares, all valued at about 19.02 million.