Why Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)’s traded shares stood at 1.15 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.51. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $77.90, to imply an increase of 0.54% or $0.42 in intraday trading. The CL share’s 52-week high remains $85.61, putting it -9.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $67.84. The company has a valuation of $64.24B, with an average of 3.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.36 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 15 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.73.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) trade information

After registering a 0.54% upside in the latest session, Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 78.45 this Wednesday, 11/30/22, jumping 0.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.45%, and 4.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.21%. Short interest in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) saw shorts transact 9.91 million shares and set a 2.21 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $80.28, implying an increase of 2.96% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $66.00 and $85.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CL has been trading -9.11% off suggested target high and 15.28% from its likely low.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Colgate-Palmolive Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) shares are -0.92% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -7.48% against -7.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -9.90% this quarter before jumping 1.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $4.47 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.49 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.41 billion and $4.4 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.30% before jumping 1.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -1.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -18.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.13% annually.

CL Dividends

Colgate-Palmolive Company has its next earnings report out between January 26 and January 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a forward dividend ratio of 1.88, with the share yield ticking at 2.43% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)’s Major holders

Colgate-Palmolive Company insiders hold 0.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.34% of the shares at 81.42% float percentage. In total, 81.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 77.76 million shares (or 9.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.23 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 64.9 million shares, or about 7.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $5.2 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Dividend Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 24.65 million shares. This is just over 2.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.98 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 23.37 million, or 2.80% of the shares, all valued at about 1.84 billion.