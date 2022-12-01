What Could Change After Abcam plc (NASDAQ: ABCM) Gains 24.32% From The High-Point?

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)’s traded shares stood at 0.93 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.57, to imply an increase of 3.30% or $0.53 in intraday trading. The ABCM share’s 52-week high remains $24.00, putting it -44.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.54. The company has a valuation of $3.55B, with an average of 0.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 278.35K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Abcam plc (ABCM), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ABCM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) trade information

After registering a 3.30% upside in the latest session, Abcam plc (ABCM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.63 this Wednesday, 11/30/22, jumping 3.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.84%, and 3.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -31.89%. Short interest in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) saw shorts transact 1.14 million shares and set a 4.82 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.71, implying an increase of 15.93% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $14.06 and $29.26 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ABCM has been trading -76.58% off suggested target high and 15.15% from its likely low.

Abcam plc (ABCM) estimates and forecasts

ABCM Dividends

Abcam plc has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Abcam plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)’s Major holders

Abcam plc insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.33% of the shares at 13.33% float percentage. In total, 13.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Group, LLP. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 8.45 million shares (or 3.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $122.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Brown Advisory Inc. with 3.17 million shares, or about 1.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $45.81 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Abcam plc (ABCM) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund holds roughly 5.88 million shares. This is just over 2.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $87.86 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.68 million, or 0.73% of the shares, all valued at about 24.29 million.