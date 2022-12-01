Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO)’s -2.15-Percent Loss Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)’s traded shares stood at 0.99 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $43.08, to imply a decrease of -6.35% or -$2.92 in intraday trading. The VSCO share’s 52-week high remains $65.20, putting it -51.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $26.14. The company has a valuation of $3.70B, with an average of 1.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.19 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VSCO a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.25.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) trade information

After registering a -6.35% downside in the latest session, Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 48.16 this Wednesday, 11/30/22, dropping -6.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.15%, and 22.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.18%. Short interest in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) saw shorts transact 6.69 million shares and set a 4.86 days time to cover.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Victoria’s Secret & Co. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) shares are 2.47% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -34.54% against -6.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -69.10% this quarter before falling -13.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -6.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $1.33 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2023, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.03 billion.

VSCO Dividends

Victoria’s Secret & Co. has its next earnings report out on August 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)’s Major holders

Victoria’s Secret & Co. insiders hold 10.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.31% of the shares at 103.46% float percentage. In total, 92.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 9.82 million shares (or 12.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $274.69 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.49 million shares, or about 9.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $209.61 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.44 million shares. This is just over 3.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $68.18 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.42 million, or 2.98% of the shares, all valued at about 70.4 million.