Vaxxinity Inc. (NASDAQ: VAXX) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2022, The Stock Is Down -53.30% Year-To-Date

Vaxxinity Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX)’s traded shares stood at 1.6 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.43, to imply an increase of 30.92% or $0.81 in intraday trading. The VAXX share’s 52-week high remains $12.99, putting it -278.72% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.26. The company has a valuation of $326.45M, with an average of 0.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 188.71K shares over the past 3 months.

Vaxxinity Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) trade information

After registering a 30.92% upside in the latest session, Vaxxinity Inc. (VAXX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.30 this Wednesday, 11/30/22, jumping 30.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 52.33%, and 98.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -53.30%. Short interest in Vaxxinity Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) saw shorts transact 0.89 million shares and set a 4.5 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.50, implying an increase of 74.59% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VAXX has been trading -337.32% off suggested target high and -249.85% from its likely low.

Vaxxinity Inc. (VAXX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vaxxinity Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Vaxxinity Inc. (VAXX) shares are -47.70% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 66.48% against 4.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 37.50% this quarter before jumping 21.10% for the next one.

VAXX Dividends

Vaxxinity Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vaxxinity Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vaxxinity Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX)’s Major holders

Vaxxinity Inc. insiders hold 55.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.15% of the shares at 52.53% float percentage. In total, 23.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Prime Movers Lab, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 17.85 million shares (or 15.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $28.02 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank of America Corporation with 3.22 million shares, or about 2.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $5.05 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vaxxinity Inc. (VAXX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.49 million shares. This is just over 1.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 68096.0, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 0.11 million.