This Is A Time To Invest In Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT)

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s traded shares stood at 10.39 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.90, to imply a decrease of -3.55% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The MMAT share’s 52-week high remains $3.82, putting it -101.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 66.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.63. The company has a valuation of $758.65M, with an average of 19.84 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.32 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MMAT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) trade information

After registering a -3.55% downside in the last session, Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0400 this Wednesday, 11/30/22, dropping -3.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.40%, and 79.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.76%. Short interest in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) saw shorts transact 30.42 million shares and set a 3.05 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.50, implying an increase of 24.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $3.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MMAT has been trading -84.21% off suggested target high and -5.26% from its likely low.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Meta Materials Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) shares are 3.26% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 35.90% against -1.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 233.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $3.62 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.69 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $573k and $2.29 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 531.80% before jumping 61.20% in the following quarter.

MMAT Dividends

Meta Materials Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Meta Materials Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s Major holders

Meta Materials Inc. insiders hold 24.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.22% of the shares at 18.95% float percentage. In total, 14.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 12.82 million shares (or 3.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.2 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management Llc with 5.49 million shares, or about 1.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $5.65 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.17 million shares. This is just over 0.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.05 million, or 0.57% of the shares, all valued at about 1.33 million.