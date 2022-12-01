The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Surging 11.31% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)’s traded shares stood at 0.74 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.11. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.40, to imply a decrease of -2.40% or -$0.3 in intraday trading. The MAC share’s 52-week high remains $19.69, putting it -58.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.40. The company has a valuation of $2.72B, with an average of 2.08 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.73 million shares over the past 3 months.

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) trade information

After registering a -2.40% downside in the latest session, The Macerich Company (MAC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.27 this Wednesday, 11/30/22, dropping -2.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.35%, and 14.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.50%. Short interest in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) saw shorts transact 15.71 million shares and set a 5.18 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Macerich Company (MAC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Macerich Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The Macerich Company (MAC) shares are 11.31% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -4.93% against 7.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -104.00% this quarter before jumping 150.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -5.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $204.05 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $222.95 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $212.14 million and $229.4 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -3.80% before dropping -2.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -54.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 104.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.21% annually.

MAC Dividends

The Macerich Company has its next earnings report out between February 08 and February 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Macerich Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.68, with the share yield ticking at 5.35% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)’s Major holders

The Macerich Company insiders hold 4.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.49% of the shares at 89.14% float percentage. In total, 85.49% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 30.85 million shares (or 14.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $268.73 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 30.03 million shares, or about 13.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $261.56 million.

We also have Smead Funds Trust-Smead Value Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Macerich Company (MAC) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Smead Funds Trust-Smead Value Fund holds roughly 12.18 million shares. This is just over 5.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $143.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.77 million, or 4.55% of the shares, all valued at about 103.68 million.