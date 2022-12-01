Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX): How Can A Stock Be Down -85.77% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s traded shares stood at 3.61 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.15, to imply an increase of 3.64% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The TENX share’s 52-week high remains $1.46, putting it -873.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.08. The company has a valuation of $5.90M, with an average of 17.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.29 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TENX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) trade information

After registering a 3.64% upside in the last session, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1652 this Wednesday, 11/30/22, jumping 3.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.35%, and 12.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -85.77%. Short interest in Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) saw shorts transact 0.21 million shares and set a 0.23 days time to cover.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tenax Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) shares are -77.58% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 74.68% against 4.80%.

TENX Dividends

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s Major holders

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 36.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.49% of the shares at 43.11% float percentage. In total, 27.49% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Gofen & Glossberg LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 3.82 million shares (or 15.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.65 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Armistice Capital, LLC with 1.6 million shares, or about 6.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.48 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.18 million shares. This is just over 0.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $53536.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.17 million, or 0.69% of the shares, all valued at about 52140.0.