Stock Of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) Jumped By 7.67 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Upside?

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)’s traded shares stood at 1.17 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.88. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $147.79, to imply a decrease of -0.75% or -$1.11 in intraday trading. The IBM share’s 52-week high remains $150.46, putting it -1.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $115.54. The company has a valuation of $134.94B, with an average of 4.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.65 million shares over the past 3 months.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) trade information

After registering a -0.75% downside in the latest session, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 150.01 this Wednesday, 11/30/22, dropping -0.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.13%, and 7.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.40%. Short interest in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) saw shorts transact 26.82 million shares and set a 5.87 days time to cover.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing International Business Machines Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) shares are 6.79% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 15.01% against 6.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 7.20% this quarter before jumping 18.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $16.37 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.06 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $16.7 billion and $14.2 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -2.00% before dropping -1.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -16.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 13.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.22% annually.

IBM Dividends

International Business Machines Corporation has its next earnings report out between January 23 and January 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. International Business Machines Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 6.60, with the share yield ticking at 4.43% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)’s Major holders

International Business Machines Corporation insiders hold 0.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 57.40% of the shares at 57.45% float percentage. In total, 57.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 77.37 million shares (or 8.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.92 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 69.76 million shares, or about 7.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $9.85 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 26.49 million shares. This is just over 2.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.74 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19.91 million, or 2.20% of the shares, all valued at about 2.81 billion.