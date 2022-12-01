Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Down -9.00% Year-To-Date

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)’s traded shares stood at 0.72 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.59. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $45.73, to imply an increase of 0.84% or $0.38 in intraday trading. The SNY share’s 52-week high remains $57.79, putting it -26.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $36.91. The company has a valuation of $114.06B, with an average of 2.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.79 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Sanofi (SNY), translating to a mean rating of 1.20. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SNY a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.34.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) trade information

After registering a 0.84% upside in the latest session, Sanofi (SNY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 46.02 this Wednesday, 11/30/22, jumping 0.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.67%, and 4.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.00%. Short interest in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) saw shorts transact 4.95 million shares and set a 1.53 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $54.11, implying an increase of 15.49% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $44.02 and $67.32 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SNY has been trading -47.21% off suggested target high and 3.74% from its likely low.

Sanofi (SNY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sanofi share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sanofi (SNY) shares are -14.77% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 5.67% against 9.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 4.70% this quarter before jumping 10.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -6.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $11.5 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10.78 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $11.85 billion and $11.42 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -2.90% before dropping -5.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -49.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.30% annually.

SNY Dividends

Sanofi has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sanofi has a forward dividend ratio of 1.75, with the share yield ticking at 3.85% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)’s Major holders

Sanofi insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.41% of the shares at 10.41% float percentage. In total, 10.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 77.0 million shares (or 28.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.85 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 18.72 million shares, or about 7.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $936.31 million.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and John Hancock Mutual Fds III-Disciplined Value Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sanofi (SNY) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 53.51 million shares. This is just over 20.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.03 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.19 million, or 2.32% of the shares, all valued at about 235.16 million.