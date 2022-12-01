Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) Has Advanced -97.80% In 2022; Is The Share Price Attractive Enough At $55.00?

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED)’s traded shares stood at 11.1 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.84. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.84, to imply an increase of 15.92% or $0.39 in intraday trading. The RMED share’s 52-week high remains $114.50, putting it -3931.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.03. The company has a valuation of $4.90M, with an average of 0.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 784.87K shares over the past 3 months.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED) trade information

After registering a 15.92% upside in the latest session, Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.14 this Wednesday, 11/30/22, jumping 15.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.26%, and -30.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -96.86%. Short interest in Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED) saw shorts transact 0.16 million shares and set a 0.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $55.00, implying an increase of 94.84% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $55.00 and $55.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RMED has been trading -1836.62% off suggested target high and -1836.62% from its likely low.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ra Medical Systems Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) shares are -83.97% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 86.64% against -0.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 86.10% this quarter before jumping 87.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -54.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $700k and $5k respectively in the corresponding quarters.

RMED Dividends

Ra Medical Systems Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ra Medical Systems Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED)’s Major holders

Ra Medical Systems Inc. insiders hold 0.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.53% of the shares at 1.54% float percentage. In total, 1.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6770.0 shares (or 0.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.11 million.

Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4744.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $74504.0