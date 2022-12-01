R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) Stock Has Dropped -48.75% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)’s traded shares stood at 7.13 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.05, to imply an increase of 9.70% or $0.8 in intraday trading. The RCM share’s 52-week high remains $27.86, putting it -207.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.71. The company has a valuation of $3.60B, with an average of 6.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.92 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for R1 RCM Inc. (RCM), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RCM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.09.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) trade information

After registering a 9.70% upside in the last session, R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.07 this Wednesday, 11/30/22, jumping 9.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.92%, and -48.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -64.50%. Short interest in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) saw shorts transact 10.91 million shares and set a 5.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.55, implying an increase of 33.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RCM has been trading -176.24% off suggested target high and -10.5% from its likely low.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing R1 RCM Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) shares are -56.95% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 98.92% against 13.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 80.00% this quarter before jumping 9.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $523.71 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $566.3 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -37.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -785.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.30% annually.

RCM Dividends

R1 RCM Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 15 and February 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. R1 RCM Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)’s Major holders

R1 RCM Inc. insiders hold 0.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.56% of the shares at 77.31% float percentage. In total, 76.56% institutions holds shares in the company, led by New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 94.37 million shares (or 22.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.98 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 15.99 million shares, or about 3.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $335.16 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4.14 million shares. This is just over 0.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $86.73 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.0 million, or 0.96% of the shares, all valued at about 74.04 million.