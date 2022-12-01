Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) Fell -756.95% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS)’s traded shares stood at 2.27 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.51, to imply an increase of 4.14% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The PYXS share’s 52-week high remains $12.94, putting it -756.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.34. The company has a valuation of $48.00M, with an average of 69660.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 80.96K shares over the past 3 months.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) trade information

After registering a 4.14% upside in the latest session, Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6500 this Wednesday, 11/30/22, jumping 4.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.21%, and -22.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -86.78%. Short interest in Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) saw shorts transact 92060.0 shares and set a 1.37 days time to cover.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pyxis Oncology Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) shares are -39.33% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 59.33% against 11.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 91.00% this quarter before jumping 56.60% for the next one.

PYXS Dividends

Pyxis Oncology Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pyxis Oncology Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS)’s Major holders

Pyxis Oncology Inc. insiders hold 17.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 57.89% of the shares at 70.32% float percentage. In total, 57.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Laurion Capital Management, LP. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.17 million shares (or 9.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.55 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is BVF Inc. with 2.94 million shares, or about 8.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $6.99 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Tekla Healthcare Investors as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.68 million shares. This is just over 2.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.62 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.48 million, or 1.47% of the shares, all valued at about 1.15 million.