PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) Drops -56.79% From Highs, What Happens Next?

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)’s traded shares stood at 0.79 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.06. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $72.57, to imply an increase of 8.02% or $5.39 in intraday trading. The PVH share’s 52-week high remains $113.78, putting it -56.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $43.49. The company has a valuation of $4.36B, with an average of 1.01 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.47 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for PVH Corp. (PVH), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PVH a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.7.

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) trade information

After registering a 8.02% upside in the latest session, PVH Corp. (PVH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 76.39 this Wednesday, 11/30/22, jumping 8.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.45%, and 30.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.01%. Short interest in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) saw shorts transact 2.47 million shares and set a 2.51 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $71.51, implying a decrease of -1.48% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $51.00 and $105.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PVH has been trading -44.69% off suggested target high and 29.72% from its likely low.

PVH Corp. (PVH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PVH Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. PVH Corp. (PVH) shares are -5.53% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -21.97% against -5.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -3.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $2.34 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2023, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.08 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.43 billion and $2.12 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -3.70% before dropping -2.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 14.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 183.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -6.04% annually.

PVH Dividends

PVH Corp. has its next earnings report out on December 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PVH Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.15, with the share yield ticking at 0.22% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)’s Major holders

PVH Corp. insiders hold 0.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.10% of the shares at 97.64% float percentage. In total, 97.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Pzena Investment Management Llc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 7.37 million shares (or 11.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $533.49 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.46 million shares, or about 9.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $466.96 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PVH Corp. (PVH) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.99 million shares. This is just over 3.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $143.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.96 million, or 3.00% of the shares, all valued at about 141.48 million.