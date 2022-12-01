Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2022, The Stock Is Down -92.17% YTD

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s traded shares stood at 3.29 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.14, to imply a decrease of -7.26% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The PBLA share’s 52-week high remains $2.40, putting it -1614.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.10. The company has a valuation of $4.17M, with an average of 1.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PBLA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.22.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) trade information

After registering a -7.26% downside in the last session, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1698 this Wednesday, 11/30/22, dropping -7.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.62%, and 7.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -92.17%. Short interest in Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) saw shorts transact 46400.0 shares and set a 0.03 days time to cover.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Panbela Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) shares are -90.66% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -74.71% against 4.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -37.50% this quarter before jumping 50.00% for the next one.

PBLA Dividends

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Panbela Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s Major holders

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 14.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.62% of the shares at 0.72% float percentage. In total, 0.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 57144.0 shares (or 0.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15446.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Buckingham Strategic Wealth, LLC with 24927.0 shares, or about 0.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $16454.0.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 6913.0 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4563.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5902.0, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about 3895.0.