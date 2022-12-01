Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD)’s traded shares stood at 1.57 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.71, to imply a decrease of -13.76% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The OPAD share’s 52-week high remains $8.30, putting it -1069.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.58. The company has a valuation of $157.80M, with an average of 0.64 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 933.43K shares over the past 3 months.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) trade information

After registering a -13.76% downside in the last session, Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8443 this Wednesday, 11/30/22, dropping -13.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.68%, and -27.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -88.91%. Short interest in Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) saw shorts transact 11.47 million shares and set a 11.88 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Offerpad Solutions Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) shares are -85.30% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -660.00% against -10.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -550.00% this quarter before falling -600.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 97.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $768.12 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $847.06 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $540.29 million and $867.54 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 42.20% before dropping -2.40% in the following quarter.

OPAD Dividends

Offerpad Solutions Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Offerpad Solutions Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD)’s Major holders

Offerpad Solutions Inc. insiders hold 11.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.91% of the shares at 81.22% float percentage. In total, 71.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ll Funds, Llc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 100.25 million shares (or 43.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $218.54 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.67 million shares, or about 3.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $16.73 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 2.64 million shares. This is just over 1.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.57 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.36 million, or 0.59% of the shares, all valued at about 2.97 million.