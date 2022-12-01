Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS)

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS)’s traded shares stood at 0.66 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.43, to imply an increase of 10.25% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The HILS share’s 52-week high remains $4.24, putting it -886.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.35. The company has a valuation of $4.79M, with an average of 17100.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 41.92K shares over the past 3 months.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) trade information

After registering a 10.25% upside in the latest session, Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5799 this Wednesday, 11/30/22, jumping 10.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.37%, and -29.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -88.73%. Short interest in Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) saw shorts transact 30700.0 shares and set a 0.71 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) estimates and forecasts

HILS Dividends

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hillstream BioPharma Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS)’s Major holders

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. insiders hold 55.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.28% of the shares at 14.12% float percentage. In total, 6.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors Llc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 44065.0 shares (or 0.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19177.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Jane Street Group, LLC with 11777.0 shares, or about 0.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $5125.0.

We also have iShares Micro Cap ETF and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Micro Cap Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, iShares Micro Cap ETF holds roughly 8786.0 shares. This is just over 0.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3823.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 784.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 341.0.