Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s traded shares stood at 1.15 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.47. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $21.94, to imply a decrease of -0.16% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The FLEX share’s 52-week high remains $21.98, putting it -0.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.63. The company has a valuation of $10.03B, with an average of 3.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.20 million shares over the past 3 months.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) trade information

After registering a -0.16% downside in the latest session, Flex Ltd. (FLEX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.18 this Wednesday, 11/30/22, dropping -0.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.88%, and 12.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.91%. Short interest in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) saw shorts transact 8.66 million shares and set a 2.29 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Flex Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Flex Ltd. (FLEX) shares are 30.45% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 16.33% against 7.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $7.36 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.9 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 27.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 60.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.85% annually.

FLEX Dividends

Flex Ltd. has its next earnings report out between January 24 and January 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Flex Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s Major holders

Flex Ltd. insiders hold 0.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.51% of the shares at 100.09% float percentage. In total, 99.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Primecap Management Company. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 54.2 million shares (or 11.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $784.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 35.98 million shares, or about 7.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $520.67 million.

We also have Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Flex Ltd. (FLEX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund holds roughly 18.02 million shares. This is just over 3.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $260.73 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15.9 million, or 3.49% of the shares, all valued at about 230.12 million.