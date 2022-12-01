Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN)

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN)’s traded shares stood at 4.87 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.62, to imply an increase of 0.65% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The CENN share’s 52-week high remains $9.45, putting it -1424.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.61. The company has a valuation of $169.28M, with an average of 2.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.20 million shares over the past 3 months.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) trade information

After registering a 0.65% upside in the last session, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8000 this Wednesday, 11/30/22, jumping 0.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.98%, and -38.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -88.36%. Short interest in Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) saw shorts transact 10.45 million shares and set a 5.12 days time to cover.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) estimates and forecasts

CENN Dividends

Cenntro Electric Group Limited has its next earnings report out on September 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cenntro Electric Group Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN)’s Major holders

Cenntro Electric Group Limited insiders hold 38.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.23% of the shares at 13.33% float percentage. In total, 8.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 9.22 million shares (or 3.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.92 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 3.51 million shares, or about 1.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $5.29 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 4.19 million shares. This is just over 1.60% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.87 million, or 0.72% of the shares, all valued at about 1.93 million.