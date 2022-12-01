Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s traded shares stood at 2.64 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.56. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.83, to imply an increase of 10.69% or $0.37 in intraday trading. The NIU share’s 52-week high remains $21.22, putting it -454.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.57. The company has a valuation of $282.23M, with an average of 1.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 666.07K shares over the past 3 months.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) trade information

After registering a 10.69% upside in the last session, Niu Technologies (NIU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.06 this Wednesday, 11/30/22, jumping 10.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25.99%, and 46.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -76.23%. Short interest in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) saw shorts transact 0.82 million shares and set a 2.05 days time to cover.

Niu Technologies (NIU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Niu Technologies share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Niu Technologies (NIU) shares are -48.03% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -58.49% against 1.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $85.22 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $113.69 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 32.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.84% annually.

NIU Dividends

Niu Technologies has its next earnings report out between November 21 and November 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Niu Technologies has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s Major holders

Niu Technologies insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 41.05% of the shares at 41.05% float percentage. In total, 41.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 5.48 million shares (or 7.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. with 5.44 million shares, or about 7.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $46.81 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Niu Technologies (NIU) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF holds roughly 2.3 million shares. This is just over 3.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.44 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.62 million, or 0.91% of the shares, all valued at about 4.04 million.