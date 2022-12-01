Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE): Can A Stock Be 950.00% Higher Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE)’s traded shares stood at 1.95 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.50, to imply an increase of 9.49% or $0.91 in intraday trading. The NINE share’s 52-week high remains $11.00, putting it -4.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 92.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.79. The company has a valuation of $359.94M, with an average of 2.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.00 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NINE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) trade information

After registering a 9.49% upside in the last session, Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.61 this Wednesday, 11/30/22, jumping 9.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.77%, and 79.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 950.00%. Short interest in Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) saw shorts transact 2.18 million shares and set a 5.8 days time to cover.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nine Energy Service Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) shares are 220.12% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 121.43% against 24.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 103.90% this quarter before jumping 101.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 60.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $149.07 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $149.26 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $92.87 million and $105.09 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 60.50% before jumping 42.00% in the following quarter.

NINE Dividends

Nine Energy Service Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nine Energy Service Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE)’s Major holders

Nine Energy Service Inc. insiders hold 25.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.07% of the shares at 63.54% float percentage. In total, 47.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SCF Partners, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 9.09 million shares (or 27.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24.08 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Clarity Financial, LLC with 2.64 million shares, or about 7.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $7.0 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.41 million shares. This is just over 1.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.09 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.34 million, or 1.03% of the shares, all valued at about 0.91 million.