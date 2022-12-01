Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) Is Up 0.27% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)’s traded shares stood at 0.87 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.17, to imply an increase of 0.63% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The LADR share’s 52-week high remains $12.69, putting it -13.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.67. The company has a valuation of $1.42B, with an average of 0.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 754.94K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Ladder Capital Corp (LADR), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LADR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.27.

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) trade information

After registering a 0.63% upside in the latest session, Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.27 this Wednesday, 11/30/22, jumping 0.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.27%, and 4.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.42%. Short interest in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) saw shorts transact 1.99 million shares and set a 1.94 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.75, implying an increase of 12.39% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LADR has been trading -25.34% off suggested target high and 1.52% from its likely low.

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ladder Capital Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) shares are -4.64% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 130.61% against -4.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 28.60% this quarter before jumping 4.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 51.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $75.1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $81.65 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $53 million and $56.2 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 41.70% before jumping 45.30% in the following quarter.

LADR Dividends

Ladder Capital Corp has its next earnings report out between February 08 and February 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ladder Capital Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0.92, with the share yield ticking at 8.29% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)’s Major holders

Ladder Capital Corp insiders hold 10.90% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.09% of the shares at 69.69% float percentage. In total, 62.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 10.79 million shares (or 8.50% of shares), all amounting to roughly $113.68 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 9.05 million shares, or about 7.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $95.38 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.46 million shares. This is just over 2.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $36.47 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.86 million, or 2.26% of the shares, all valued at about 30.15 million.